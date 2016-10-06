Iredell pedestrian struck, killed on I-77

A pedestrian on Interstate 77 South in Iredell County was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, authorities said.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at exit 31 of I-77, the Mount Mourne Volunteer Fire Department said.
The fire department arrived at the scene of a multivehicle incident to find a person pinned under one of the autos. It took just two minutes to free the victim, but Iredell County EMS pronounced the person dead.
There were no other injuries reported at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments