Governor McCrory urges caution as he updates Hurricane Matthew preparations

N.C. Governor Pat McCrory gives an update on the progress of Hurricane Matthew during a press conference held at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2016. He advised North Carolinians to remain vigilant, even though the hurricane has veered more out to sea than earlier models predicted. He warned of wind and water threats, particularly in the eastern part of the state.