The latest on Hurricane Matthew closings, evacuations and shelters in the Carolinas

Authorities along the Carolinas coast and in the Sandhills are announcing closings and evacuations in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. In addition, a number of emergency shelters are being opened for evacuees.
The list of closings includes UNC-Wilmington, where all students and staff are being ordered to leave at midday Thursday.
Here are closings and evacuations of interest:
South Carolina
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Schools: Public schools closed through Friday.
Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents east of U.S. 17, and for all mobile home residents.
Government offices: Closed through Friday.
HORRY COUNTY
Schools: Public schools closed through Friday. Coastal Carolina University also closed.
Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents and visitors east of U.S. 17, and for people along flood-prone areas of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers. Also mandatory for all mobile home residents.
Government offices: Closed through Friday.
NORTH CAROLINA
FERRY SERVICE
Southport-Fort Fisher route operating with only one boat. Departures every 90 minutes instead of 45 minutes.
Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry service operating only for evacuations from Ocracoke.
BLADEN COUNTY
Schools: Public schools closed Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
Schools: Public schools closed Friday. Brunswick Community College closed Friday.
Government offices: Closed Friday.
Sunset Beach: Voluntary evacuation of residents and visitors. Residents should apply at town hall for re-entry passes to the island.
Ocean Isle Beach: Voluntary evacuations. Odell Williamson Bridge will be closed if winds reach 50 mph.
Holden Beach: Voluntary evacuations under way.
Oak Island: Voluntary evacuations for visitors in low-lying areas or at beachfront properties.
Bald Head Island: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents.
Caswell Beach: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents in low-lying areas.
COLUMBUS COUNTY
Schools: Public schools operate on half-day schedule Friday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
Carolina Beach State Park: closed to overnight camping through Saturday night.
Schools: UNC-Wilmington mandatory evacuations began at noon Thursday; university will be closed for rest of week. New Hanover Schools on half-day schedule Friday.
PENDER COUNTY
Moores National Creek Battlefield: closed Friday through Monday.
Surf City: Voluntary evacuations requested starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
Topsail Beach: Voluntary evacuations for all residents and visitors.
SHELTERS
SOUTH CAROLINA
Aynor Elementary School, 516 Jordanville Road, Aynor
Aynor High School, 201 Jordanville Road, Aynor.
Aynor Middle School, 400 Frey Road, Galivants Ferry
Blackwater Middle School, 900 East Cox Ferry Road, Conway.
Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway.
Green Sea-Floyds Elementary School, 500 Tulip Road, Green Sea.
Green Sea-Floyds High School, 5165 Highway 9, Green Sea.
Loris Elementary School, 901 Highway 9, Loris.
Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris.
Loris Middle School, 5209 Highway 66, Loris.
North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River.
Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8910 Highway 544, Myrtle Beach.
Pee Dee Elementary School, 6555 Highway 134, Conway.
Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue Street, Myrtle Beach.
FLORENCE COUNTY
Hannah-Pamplico Elementary School, 2131 South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico.
Lake City High School, 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City.
South Florence High School, 3200 South Irby Street, Florence.
Timmonsville Education Center, 304 Kempter Street, Timmonsville.
Wilson High School, 1411 East Old Main Street, Florence.
DARLINGTON COUNTY
Darlington Middle School, 150 Pinedale Drive, Darlington.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
Hemingway High School, 400 South Main Street, Hemingway.
C.E. Murray High School, 95 C.E. Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville.
Kingstree High School, 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Kingstree.
NORTH CAROLINA
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
(these shelters will open at 8 a.m. Friday)
North Brunswick High School, 1395 Scorpion Drive NE, Leland.
South Brunswick High School, 280 Cougar Drive, Southport.
West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road NW, Shallotte (pets allowed at this shelter).
