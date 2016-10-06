2-year-old dies in car at VA Medical Center in Salisbury

Emergency workers were unable to revive a 2-year-old girl who was found in a car at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury on Thursday afternoon.
The toddler, whose mother worked at the center, was found by another worker strapped in her car seat. The worker notified VA police, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
VA police forcibly entered the black Chevrolet passenger car, retrieved the toddler and administered CPR until firefighters and EMS arrived. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The car was behind Building 7 at the center.
Salisbury police detectives are working the case with the assistance of the VA police.
No names had been released or an arrest announced by 8 p.m. Thursday.
