Hurricane Matthew may blow through in time for Saturday’s NASCAR race

For now, the weather appears to be waving a green flag for Saturday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service is calling for the heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew predicted to hit Charlotte on Friday night to be moving out by the 7:05 p.m. start of the race.
Friday night’s preliminary event – the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 300 – may never make it to the starting line. It’s scheduled to start by 8:15 p.m, with qualifying beginning a little before 5.
Rain, which is already falling Friday morning across the Charlotte area, is expected to intensify throughout the day, leaving little time for the Concord track to dry out. Track officials say it’s possible the Friday race could be moved to Saturday or Sunday.
The current forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain and fog tonight, with up to an inch of precipitation possible.
Heavy rains are expected through Saturday afternoon. Showers from Hurricane Matthew should begin tapering off quickly after that. The current forecast calls for a 3o percent of light rain as skies gradually clear, with less than a tenth of an inch expected. Winds, though, could be factor, with gusts as high as 30 mph as the front moves through.
What nature can’t do to get the Saturday night race on time, the speedway is equipped to handle. The track has 12 jet dryers – double the number required by NASCAR – and 12 Air Titans to dry the track in 90 minutes, speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said.
An additional 10 dump truck loads of gravel and two additional dump truck loads of sand are on hand to shore up any spots on the property affected by rain, he said.
The speedway, meanwhile, has plenty of dry camping spaces with restroom/bathhouse access available to Hurricane Matthew evacuees, Cooper said.
Cooper, the speedway spokesman, said the speedway doesn't release attendance numbers, but it is expecting fans from all 50 states, as well as 18 total countries, at the track this weekend.
Katie Peralta, Joe Marusak, Michael Gordon contributed
