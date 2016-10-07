Last plea from Gov. Haley: On coast, ‘nothing safe’ is going to happen

Bracing for tropical-storm winds and up to a foot of rain, Charleston hunkered down Friday awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Matthew.
After the exodus of about 310,000 from the Lowcountry, authorities undid the reverse-lane scheme that opened all lanes on Interstate 26 from the coast to Columbia, pulling down the road barriers before Matthew’s winds could muscle them away. Traffic was light both ways.
Storm surges of up to nine feet were expected on the coast, a fierce force that could claw away beaches and harm fragile marine habitats.
Forecasters warned that while the hurricane’s eye was expected to remain offshore, high winds and torrential rains would menace the coast from Hilton Head Island to Charleston on Saturday.
Gov. Nikki Haley urged those who hadn’t evacuated to do so at once. Once the storm hits, she warned, rescue would be impossible.
“This is the last time you will see me before we are in storm mode,” she warned Friday morning.
“We are looking at major storm surge,” Haley said. “There’s nothing safe about what is about to happen ... This is going to hurt.”
About 700 state troopers were on the roads, she said, 2,000 National Guardsmen were deployed and another 3,000 were on call. Utility workers were massing to move in to restore power after the winds die down late Saturday.
Hotels in the upstate were packed, authorities said, though a few rooms remained. In interior cities, 64 shelters were opened, four of them pet-friendly.
At Beaufort Memorial Hospital, patients were evacuated inland. Inmates in state prisons stuffed sandbags and 50,000 were offered in coastal communities Friday. Charleston’s port and harbor were officially closed Friday morning.
Mark Washburn
