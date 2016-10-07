Charlotte area events postponed due to Hurricane Matthews

Here is a list of Charlotte area event cancellations and postponements due to Hurricane Matthew:
SCarowinds: Nighttime Halloween event at Carowinds theme park canceled for Friday night. Tickets purchased for Friday evening will be extended for use through Sunday, Oct. 23. Carowinds will continue to monitor the weather to determine park operation for Saturday. carowinds.com.
▪ Rural Hill Amazing Maize Maze: Canceled Friday night only. The maze will be open normal hours on during the day Friday and on Saturday and Sunday. www.ruralhill.com.
▪ Cornelius Police Department Free Document Shredding Event: Moved from Saturday to 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 12, Cornelius Town Hall parking lot, 21445 Catawba Ave.
▪ Downtown Mooresville Wiener Race: Moved to Sunday, with registration and check-in at 1 p.m. and races at 2 p.m. The registration deadline has passed, so no more entries will be accepted.
▪ Kannapolis Cruise-In: Event scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
