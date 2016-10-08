Gallery: Matthew in Charlotte

A tree fell on a home at 3652 Chiswick Court in Charlotte as outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Will Hair, Eli James, Caleb Peterson and his mom Emily Peterson scurry through the cold rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
The wind picks up Ella Marcy's umbrella on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Little Sugar Creek flooded along Morehead St.as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Flooding on Queens Rd. West as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
A man shelters himself from the blowing rain with a wind- battered umbrella on Tryon St. as the edges of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Lezlee Lisi carries her daughter Eva Lisi in the rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Little Sugar Creek flooded at Freedom Park as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Camille Kanofsky shelters her daughter Sage, 11, from the rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
A man buys pumpkins at the Simpsons farmers market on Kings Drive as the edges of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
