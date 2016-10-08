Gallery: Hurricane Matthew strikes S.C. coast

A couple walks through flood waters with their dog on Sullivans Island, SC on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Waves crash against the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Further erosion is visible along the dunes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC walks from the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC stands in the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC looks down the beach from the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC stands in the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
A tree downed by Hurricane Matthew winds lays across a road on Sullivans Island in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
An officer on the Isle of Palms sits at the bridge leading from the island on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC looks out at the Atlantic Ocean during high tide on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning. McSwain was watching and taking photographs near the Ocean Club Condominiums on the Isle of Palms.
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC holds onto his hat as he walks along the beach on the Isle of Palms on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Isle of Palms police officers check drivers coming onto the isle for proof of residency on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
