From social media, scenes of Matthew’s fury from NC and SC beaches

The St. Paul's Fire Department clears SC-174 leading to Edisto Beach Saturday following Hurricane Matthews assault of the South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Myrtle Beach and destroyed part of Springmaid Pier near North Ocean Boulevard.
Aria Hangyu Chen
A couple walks through flood waters with their dog on Sullivans Island, SC on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Waves crash against the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Further erosion is visible along the dunes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC walks from the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC stands in the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC looks down the beach from the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
David Reedy of Wilkes County, NC stands in the surf created by Hurricane Matthew near the pier on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
A tree downed by Hurricane Matthew winds lays across a road on Sullivans Island in South Carolina on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
An officer on the Isle of Palms sits at the bridge leading from the island on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC looks out at the Atlantic Ocean during high tide on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning. McSwain was watching and taking photographs near the Ocean Club Condominiums on the Isle of Palms.
Jeff Siner
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC holds onto his hat as he walks along the beach on the Isle of Palms on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Isle of Palms police officers check drivers coming onto the isle for proof of residency on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
Lamboll Street, between King and Legare streets, remains flooded, as night approaches in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Cynthia Roldan
A tree fell on a home at 3652 Chiswick Court in Charlotte as outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
A tree fell on a home at 3652 Chiswick Court in Charlotte as outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Will Hair, Eli James, Caleb Peterson and his mom Emily Peterson scurry through the cold rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
The wind picks up Ella Marcy's umbrella on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Little Sugar Creek flooded along Morehead St.as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Flooding on Queens Rd. West as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
A man shelters himself from the blowing rain with a wind- battered umbrella on Tryon St. as the edges of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Lezlee Lisi carries her daughter Eva Lisi in the rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Little Sugar Creek flooded at Freedom Park as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Camille Kanofsky shelters her daughter Sage, 11, from the rain on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
A man buys pumpkins at the Simpsons farmers market on Kings Drive as the edges of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
Tree down on Fenton place in Eastover. PATRICK VAUGHN
