Gallery: Matthew hits the Carolinas

A police officer steps over the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Motorist get stranded as I-40 eastbound gets flooded over near the intersection with Hwy 242 as Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rains and flooding to area around and in Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016
Motorists get stranded as I-40 eastbound gets flooded over near the intersection with Hwy 242 as Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rains and flooding to area around and in Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016
Motorists get stranded as Main St. gets flooded over near the intersection with I-95 as Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rains and flooding to Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016
A motorist drives through the water as Main St. gets flooded over near the intersection with I-95 as Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rains and flooding to Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016
A motorist's car stalled out while trying to drive through the water as Main St. gets flooded over near the intersection with I-95 in Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016. Hurricane Matthew brings heavy rains and flooding across the state NC on Oct. 8, 2016
A line of utility repair trucks goes down Main St. near the intersection with I-95 in Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016. Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains and flooding across the state on Oct. 8, 2016
A sign warns of high water on a sidestreet off Hwy 301 in Benson NC on Oct. 8, 2016. Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains and flooding across the state.
The high winds brought down this large tree along Hwy 50 just north of Benson NC as Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains and flooding across the state on Oct. 8, 2016.
Vehicles navigate around water rushing over South Saunders St. at the I-40/440 Beltline interchange in Raleigh, NC as Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains and flooding across the state on Oct. 8, 2016.
In this October 8, 2016 US Coast Guard handout photo, an MH-60 helicopter flies over flooded areas of Charleston, South Carolina after Hurricane Matthe passed through. A weakened Hurricane Matthew made landfall Saturday in South Carolina, nearing the end of a four-day rampage that left a trail of death and destruction across the Caribbean and up the southeastern US coast, now swamped by record floods. / AFP PHOTO / US COAST GUARD / Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria PRESTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US COAST GUARD / PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS ALEXANDRIA PRESTON" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS ALEXANDR/AFP/Getty Images
A woman fights the wind in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves up the east coast. Gov. Pat McCrory is warning North Carolina residents that even though Hurricane Matthew's winds have been downgraded, the storm is still a danger because of flooding and storm surge. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
A house is demolished along Palmetto Blvd, in the Town of Edisto Beach, after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the beach community Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A vehicle is submerged after Hurricane Matthew caused flooding on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
A car sits in flood waters due to rain from Hurricane Matthew in Rockingham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A driver creeps through rising water along Water Street beside the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves into the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Pedestrians and drivers navigate rising waters along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves into the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Residents Nathan Ogdon and Julia Schittko walk along flooded Water Street in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves into the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Onlookers navigate a flooded Water Street in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves into the Carolinas. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Residents Julia Schittko and Nathan Ogdon walk along flooded Water Street in Wilmington, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moves into the Carolinas. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Military vehicles drive down a highway to help the area recover from floodwaters due to rain from Hurricane Matthew in Wagram, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A utility pole leans from strong winds by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police George Brothers, left, and Mayor Jane Darby survey the damage done to homes along Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into their tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A beach access path sign sits in sand on Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into the tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police George Brothers, left, and Mayor Jane Darby survey the damage done to homes along Palmetto Blvd after Hurricane Matthew slammed into their tiny beach community Saturday, October, 8, 2016. Palmetto Blvd is a four-lane road that is now completely covered with sand. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Capt. Shawn Riley, right, with the St. Paul's Fire Department cuts down a tree with other firefighters as they clear a path on S.C. 174 on the way to Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, after the damaging winds from Hurricane Matthew passed. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Police officers walks past the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A boat takes on water at a marina after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A boat takes on water as Fire Chief Denney Conley surveys the damage on a marina after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Chief of Police George Brothers walks along what used to be a four-lane national scenic byway and is now covered in sand after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A staircase of a home dangles above the beach washed away from Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A laundry machine sits in a flooded section of what used to be a four-lane national scenic byway and is now covered in sand after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Members of the National Guard patrol through a flooded street after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Police officers walk along what used to be a four-lane national scenic byway which is now covered in sand after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A police officer walks past the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew after it hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Members of the National Guard patrol the area after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Chief of Police George Brothers talks on the radio while walking along what used to be a four-lane national scenic byway and is now covered in sand after Hurricane Matthew hit the tiny beach community of Edisto Beach, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Pastor Robert Hodges, right, prays with his wife Rose at Annivesta Baptist Church which was opened for Sunday service despite not having power following Hurricane Matthew in Hollywood, S.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The couple did not evacuate like most of their 300 congregants and after waiting to see if anyone would show up for service, they prayed together then left. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Heavy wind and rains pelt drivers on Hwy 17 south of Wilmington , N.C. Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Misty Johnson, Noah Ray, Hunter Goins and Josey Doan walk down West Bay Street in Southport, N.C. Saturday, October 8, 2016. Mid-afternoon, the bulkhead at the end of Howe Street broke, allowing water from the Cape Fear River to fill a parking lot and lap at a waterfront restaurant. Onlookers drove around police barriers to get a look. These four decided to walk.
Victoria Baughman shoots video of the waves from the Cape Fear River crashing into the bulkhead at the end of Howe Street in Southport, N.C. Saturday, October 8, 2016 as Hurricane Matthew moved into southeastern N.C.. Mid-afternoon, the bulkhead at the end of Howe Street (behind Baughman) broke, allowing water from the Cape Fear River to fill a parking lot and lap at a waterfront restaurant. Onlookers drove around police barriers to get a look.
From left, Crete Funderburke, his dad Conner Funderburke and brother Eros Funderburke, residents of the South Ridge Apartment Homes off Proctor Street in southeast Raleigh walk past cars stuck in rising water along Fountain Street midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight as the nearby creek that borders the small apartment complex rose to flood stage. Heavy wind and rain caused many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
An Atkins Drive resident looks out her side door in right background to find her backyard and driveway flooded out in her Southgate Park subdivison in southeast Raleigh midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight as the nearby creek that borders the neighborhood rose to flood stage. Heavy wind and rain caused many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A Raleigh Fire Department official at right walks closer to inspect a very large tree completely blocking Pace Street and taking power lines down with it near North Person Street midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight blocking many roads and causing emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A Raleigh Fire Department official stands clear of a very large tree completely blocking Pace Street and taking power lines down with it near North Person Street midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight causing many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
Even thought it was late morning, Saturday, October 10, 2016 heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew created almost nighttime driving conditions as it blew into Raleigh overnight. Heavy wind and rain caused many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A Fayetteville Street pedestrian with a stout umbrella makes headway against gusty winds blowing down Fayetteville Street midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight causing many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A small creek that runs between the South Ridge Apartment Homes off Proctor Street and the Southgate Drive neighborhood in southeast Raleigh rose quickly catching trash in an eddy as it passed under the Proctor Street bridge midday Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew blew into Raleigh overnight as the creek that borders the neighborhood rose to flood stage. Heavy wind and rain caused many emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A Raleigh Public Works employee talked on the phone as he used his truck to block Durham Drive just off Tryon Road due to rising water Saturday, October 10, 2016. Heavy rains and wind from the approaching Hurricane Matthew causing many blocked roads and emergency situations over Raleigh and much of Wake County Saturday.
A lawn chair displaying the South Carolina emblem rests in the sand along Palmetto Boulevard in the Town of Edisto Beach, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, following Hurricane Matthew's damaging winds. Mayor Jane Darby said, "I think this was ground zero." (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
