Lights coming back on in Charlotte homes after Matthew

A day after the effects of Hurricane Matthew were felt in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, the lights were coming back on in many of the homes that were knocked out by the storm, which kicked up gusts of wind to near 50 mph on Saturday evening.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Duke Energy was reporting that 2,670 customers in Mecklenburg County were still waiting for power to be restored; at the height of the storm, there were nearly 11,000 outages in Mecklenburg.
Bordering counties were not hit as hard: As of late Sunday morning, Gaston was reporting 568 outages, Union 189 and Cabarrus 131. The number of customers without power in Iredell, York and Lincoln counties were 70 or fewer each.
Duke indicated that it hoped power would be back on for these customers by midnight Sunday.
Three-quarters of a million people lost power in North Carolina during Hurricane Matthew, according to the Gov. Pat McCrory. In South Carolina, Gov. Nikki Haley said nearly 750,000 customers remained without power in the state as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the Associated Press reported, down from the peak of about 850,000.
Duke Energy’s “current outages” map can be viewed here.
