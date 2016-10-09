Local

October 9, 2016 3:10 PM

Pedestrian killed on North Tryon; driver charged with DWI

By Théoden Janes

A 23-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while impaired after police said he struck and killed a pedestrian near Eastway Park early Sunday morning.

Christopher Giovanni Sarai Granillo was driving his 2006 Honda Civic northbound in the 4900 block of North Tryon Street “at a high rate of speed” when his vehicle hit Douglas Clough as he was crossing the street, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the call at 1:19 a.m.; Clough, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granillo was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and for having an open container of alcohol. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-2169 or 704-334-1600.

