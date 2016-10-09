Gallery: Latin American Festival

Dancers with the Academia de Danza Sembrando Arte (ADDSA) at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People walk through the colorful vendor booths at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Joanna Ramirez and Noe Pliego Campos dance to the music of Grammy Award-winning band La Santa Cecilia at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Maria Fernanda Zambrano and her daughter Donna Alay, 4, look at Latin American vendor merchandise at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Samantha Flores, 10, who came up to Charlotte from her home in Myrtle Beach because of Hurricane Matthew, looks at vendor jewelry for sale at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Rachelle Cronin swings daughter Emerson Cronin, 4, through the air as they dance to the music of Grammy Award-winning band La Santa Cecilia at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Rachelle Cronin swings daughter Emerson Cronin, 4, through the air as they dance to the music of Grammy Award-winning band La Santa Cecilia at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall. Mingle with more than 20,000 other culture and music lovers at one of CharlotteÕs largest cultural events, the Latin American Festival! The Latin American CoalitionÕs signature cultural event is celebrating 26 years of music, food, and fun. Headlining this yearÕs festival is Nicaraguan Grammy Winning Salsa singer Luis Enrique with VenezuelaÕs ska superstars Desorden Publico and Mexican-American Grammy Award winners, La Santa Cecilia.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Mexican-American Grammy Award winning band La Santa Cecilia performs at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Mexican-American Grammy Award winning band La Santa Cecilia performs at Sunday's 26th annual Latin American Festival at Symphony Park at South Park Mall.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com