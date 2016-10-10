Motorcyclist dead after collision with vehicle in west Charlotte

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon when he collided with a Toyota Highlander in the 11500 block of Mount Holly Road in west Charlotte, said Charlotte Mecklenburg police.
Joseph Michael Billings, 26, died at the scene of the crash, Charlotte Mecklenburg police said.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m., when Billings was driving east on Mount Holly Road and collided with a westbound vehicle turning left Belmeade Drive, said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Jack Lamar Boling was driving the Toyota Highlander. He and a front seat passenger, Martha Boling, were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
Drug and alcohol use are not suspected as contributing to the crash. Evidence gathered at the scene lead investigators to believe the motorcycle was traveling well above the posted speed limit, police said.
This crash is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oberer with the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments