Mother of two shot, killed Sunday at Cleveland County house party

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a house party in the Kingstown area of Cleveland County, reports the Shelby Star.
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says they were called to 137 Fox Hill Drive in Kingstown around 2 a.m. Sunday, and arrived to find Deasia Washington, 23, on the kitchen floor. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland in Shelby and pronounced dead., the Shelby Star reports.
Sheriff’s department officials told the Shelby Star that Washington was at a gathering of about 100 people in the home when the shooting occurred.
Investigators are conducting interviews and asking anyone who was at the party to contact them at 704-484-4822. Anyone who has information on who the shooter may be can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
Washington was the mother of two young boys, Rakereon and Ra'Kaylon, the Shelby Star reports.
