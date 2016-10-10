Local

October 10, 2016 7:09 AM

Mother of two shot, killed Sunday at Cleveland County house party

By Mark Price

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning during a house party in the Kingstown area of Cleveland County, reports the Shelby Star.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says they were called to 137 Fox Hill Drive in Kingstown around 2 a.m. Sunday, and arrived to find Deasia Washington, 23, on the kitchen floor. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland in Shelby and pronounced dead., the Shelby Star reports.

Sheriff’s department officials told the Shelby Star that Washington was at a gathering of about 100 people in the home when the shooting occurred.

Investigators are conducting interviews and asking anyone who was at the party to contact them at 704-484-4822. Anyone who has information on who the shooter may be can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

Washington was the mother of two young boys, Rakereon and Ra'Kaylon, the Shelby Star reports.

