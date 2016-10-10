Charlotte Rescue Mission seeks 500 donated boxes of Thanksgiving food

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is seeking donors to help provide Thanksgiving food boxes for 500 low income families.
Volunteers will deliver the boxes of food in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, as part of a program that was added to the rescue mission’s long standing free community meal on Thanksgiving Day.
Turkeys are provided for the boxes by the rescue mission, so donors need only provide the accompanying fixings, including vegetables and breads, officials said.
“Providing a Thanksgiving food box for a family in need is a great way to show dignity and respect to our most fragile neighbors” says Tony Marciano, executive director of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
“I want each family who provides a food box to know that on Thanksgiving Day, there is another family who is enjoying a memorable Thanksgiving meal because someone else cared for them.”
If desired, families can provide an anonymous card or note of well-wishes in their box for the recipient family, he said.
The boxes can be clear plastic storage containers or cardboard “banker boxes.” Contents must include: cans of green beans, whole kernel corn, cut sweet yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin puree (not pie filling), a box of Stove Top stuffing, a package of 12 pre-baked dinner rolls, a box of spice cake mix, and a 9 inch by 13 inch aluminum baking pan.
For details: http://charlotterescuemission.org/thanksgiving-food-boxes.
Boxes may be dropped off at the Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 West First Street, located at Cedar and West First Street, diagonally opposite the Panther Practice Fields. For planning purposes, please email thanksgiving@charlotterescuemission.org if you plan to donate one or more boxes.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
