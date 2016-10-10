United Way expands community impact by hiring revitalization exec

United Way of Central Carolinas announced it intends to expand its role in solving the community’s growing social problems, starting with hiring of a chief impact officer.
Laura Clark, who’ll assume that post Jan. 1, is best known for leading revitalization efforts on Charlotte’s depressed west side as part of the Renaissance West Community Initiative.
Her new role will focus on United Way’s effort to bring diverse groups of people together to create solutions for community problems. Many of those problems are credited to the inability of low income people to rise out of poverty in the city. A study showed Charlotte ranked last among 50 large cities in the nation when it comes to upward mobility for the poor.
United Way’s move to hire a chief impact officer takes on added significance in the wake of a week of protests that erupted last month following the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, an African-American Charlottean. Protesters have demanded changes in Charlotte’s approach to dealing with low income people, including job skills training and more affordable housing.
Clark gained experience dealing with such complex social issues while leading the Renaissance West initiative in west Charlotte. She will remain with the initiative as it transitions to its new CEO, William “Mack” McDonald Jr., effective Jan. 1.
The Renaissance West initiative is a comprehensive neighborhood revitalization effort in west Charlotte that includes mixed income housing, cradle-to-career education programs, and such adult services as financial education, job training, health and mental health services.
United Way’s community impact team, under Clark’s leadership, will create a plan of action to increase graduation rates, stabilize families and improve the health of low income people.
“Laura’s passion for helping those most in need in our community is unmatched,” said United Way Executive Director Sean Garrett, in a press release.
“For more than a decade, she has led change in the Charlotte area through a community-focused approach that delivers results. Now, as leader of our community impact team, she will serve as a voice for all people across our region and develop initiatives that fulfill United Way's commitment to create change.”
A Charlotte native, Clark was previously director of The Larry King Center at the Council for Children’s Rights, where she led the center’s research, community planning and public policy advocacy to improve community-level outcomes for children. Before that, she worked for United Way of Central Carolinas as the director of evaluation and community impact.
“Over the past four years, Renaissance West has helped create opportunity for people who previously had little hope for upward mobility,” Clark said in a statement.
“Bringing those learnings to United Way and implementing them on a much broader scale opens up tremendous possibilities...It’s also the right time for Renaissance West, as the organization moves out of its formative stages and into its next phase of work, and Mack is clearly the best person for that role.”
Clark is the 2016 board chair for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte branch and immediate past chair of the UNC Charlotte Institute for Social Capital Board of Directors. She also serves on the Housing Advisory Board of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and the Communities in Schools evaluation committee. Prior volunteer roles include the Project L.I.F.T. evaluation committee and Charlotte Family Housing board of directors.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments