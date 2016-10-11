Several school districts in region delayed due to storm recovery

Several area school districts are operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday, following storm damage and cleanup from Hurricane Matthew, according to the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
Chesterfield County Schools, Anson County Schools, and Richmond County Schools are all operating on a two-hour delay.
Staff at Anson County Schools are reporting at regular time. WBTV reports.
Chesterfield County Schools officials posted a note on their Web site, explaining that the delay was due to continued clean-up of Hurricane Matthew and to allow for bus drivers and families to have additional visibility in the morning.
“We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the night and will make any updates on the website, Facebook, and local media outlets if necessary. Thank you for your patience as we strive to put safety first,” said the website post.
The school districts were closed Monday. Click HERE for a full list of school closings and delays in our area.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
