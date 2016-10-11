U.S. 221 in Watauga County closed at Deep Gap due to unearthed gas line

Part of U.S. 221 in Watauga County remained shut down Tuesday morning due to an unearthed natural gas line, reports the Observer’s news partner, WBTV.
The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said it happened near Deep Gap, and will impact traffic for several hours. Watauga Online reports traffic will be detoured onto Brownwood Road to Cranberry Springs.
A Tweet from the Watauga County Communication Center noted U.S. 221 North from U.S. 421 South at Deep Gap, up to Cranberry Springs Rd “will be closed until further notice due to unearthed natural gas line.” The closure started Monday evening.
WataugaOnline.com reports that Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshall Taylor Marsh said there is no threat of fire or explosion.
