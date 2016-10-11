Fayetteville no place for foodies, says survey, but Charlotte not much better

Fayetteville, the home of Fort Bragg, has been the butt of many jokes in the state, including such nicknames as Fayettenam and Fayerut (as in Beirut), so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that a national survey has named it one of the worst places in the country for foodies (people who eat and people who eat as recreation).
What is surprising, however, is that Charlotte didn’t fare much better.
Fayetteville was No. 142 on the list created by WalletHub and Charlotte was No. 90. Making matters worse, Raleigh ranked higher than Charlotte at No. 84 and Durham did even better, at No. 64.
At the top of the list as “best city for foodies” was Orlando, home of Disney World.
As for the absolute bottom, that was North Las Vegas, Nevada, which most people didn’t know even existed.
WalletHub, a personal finance Web site, noted Americans spent more money at food establishments than at grocery stores in 2015. The full list is at 2016’s Best & Worst Foodie Cities. WalletHub created the list by comparing the 150 most populated cities across 21 key metrics, ranging from “cost of groceries” to “affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants” to “number of food festivals per capita.”
Best Foodie Cities
Worst Foodie Cities
1
Orlando, FL
141
Garland, TX
2
Portland, OR
142
Fayetteville, NC
3
Miami, FL
143
Jackson, MS
4
Tampa, FL
144
San Bernardino, CA
5
San Francisco, CA
145
Aurora, IL
6
Cincinnati, OH
146
Fontana, CA
7
St. Louis, MO
147
Montgomery, AL
8
Salt Lake City, UT
148
Grand Prairie, TX
9
Richmond, VA
149
Moreno Valley, CA
10
Seattle, WA
150
North Las Vegas, NV
Other details learned from the survey
- Laredo, Texas, has the lowest grocery cost index, 79, which is two times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest, 158.9.
- Orlando, Fla., has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, 1,176.38, which is 9.8 times more than in Santa Clarita, Calif., the city with the fewest, 120.09.
- Santa Rosa, Calif., has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, 1.74, which is 3.1 times higher than in Jackson, Miss., the city with the lowest, 0.57.
- Portland, Ore., has the most coffee and tea shops per 100,000 residents, 103.92, which is 29.5 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest, 3.52.
- Miami has the most gourmet specialty-food stores per 100,000 residents, 117.46, which is 14.5 times more than in Gilbert, Ariz., the city with the fewest, 8.08.
- Cincinnati has the most grocery stores per 100,000 residents, 128.29, which is 13.8 times more than in Santa Clarita, Calif., the city with the fewest, 9.32.
- San Francisco has the most cooking schools per 100,000 residents, 6.36, which is 28 times more than in Raleigh, N.C., the city with the fewest, 0.22.
