How to help NC after Hurricane Matthew

Local organizations are seeking volunteers and collecting donations of money and goods in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
Here are some ways to help:
Red Cross
The Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina is looking for volunteers to help manage shelters, deliver food and answer phone calls.
“All it takes is a good heart,” said Phil Harris, community executive for the Highlands chapter of the Red Cross in Fayetteville. “We’ll give you the training you need to help your neighbor.”
Eastern North Carolina, including Fayetteville and Goldsboro, are in dire need of help, Harris said.
The Red Cross opened a volunteer center at 10 a.m. Monday at the Kiwanis Recreation Center and Honeycutt Park in Fayetteville. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a volunteer application online at redcross.org/volunteer before arriving at the center.
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of blood donations in the United States, is also seeking blood donors. More than 30 Red Cross blood drives in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina were canceled because of Hurricane Matthew.
To find a Red Cross blood drive near you, go to http://rdcrss.org/1RzohGb.
After flood waters recede, the Red Cross plans to coordinate with its community partners to assess the damage and assist with long-term needs, Harris said.
Baptists on Mission
Volunteers from Baptists on Mission are preparing hot meals for victims of Hurricane Matthew at various locations throughout the week.
The group will serve meals at Cedar Falls Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Monday, First Baptist Church of Kinston on Tuesday and Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton on Wednesday.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals and assist with clean-up. The organization is also asking for donations of canned food items, cleaning supplies and diapers, and also monetary donations.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, go to http://baptistsonmission.org.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is asking for donations to help with disaster relief.
Throughout the Southeast, volunteers have served more than 54,000 meals and provided shelter for more than 600 people in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
The group’s Fayetteville branch, which is housing evacuees in its community center gymnasium, is asking for donations of travel-size toiletries, including soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and also pillows, blankets and trash bags. Items can be dropped off at the community center at 220 E. Russell St.
To donate money, go online to http://bit.ly/2dKhhuD, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555. Donations can also be sent via mail to P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301.
Feed the Hunger
Feed the Hunger, an organization based in Graham, is packing meals to send to hurricane victims in Haiti, Jamaica and cities across the southeastern United States.
Volunteers packed more than 100,000 meals at Southbrook Community Church in Charlotte on Saturday.
The organization will host packing events in Burlington and Greensboro on Oct. 22 and in Charlotte on Oct. 28-29.
To learn more about how to volunteer or donate money, go to http://www.feedthehunger.org.
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; @madisoniszler
