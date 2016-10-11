Samaritan’s Purse sends supplies to flood-stricken areas of the Carolinas

Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse deployed three tractor-trailers full of relief supplies to areas of the Carolinas stricken by floods from Hurricane Matthew.
The tractor-trailers will be based in eastern North Carolina, Bluffton, S.C., and Horry County, S.C.
The international Christian relief organization seeks volunteers from across the country to help families affected by the storm.
Volunteer teams will clean out flood-damaged homes, tarp roofs and remove trees downed by the hurricane-force winds. Three disaster relief units stocked with heavy-duty tarps, generators and other tools will serve as command centers for the response. .
“Our teams are working in the Carolinas to help families recover and show them the hope of Jesus Christ,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and son of evangelist Billy Graham..
A team of chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s Rapid Response Team has also been deployed to the disaster areas. They will work beside Samaritan’s Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to flood victims.
Samaritan’s Purse also responded to Hurricane Matthew damage in Haiti and the Bahamas. Internationally, the organization is distributing tarps for emergency shelter, water filtration units, blankets and hygiene kits. Samaritan’s Purse is meeting the immediate needs of more than 6,000 families internationally as well as setting up a cholera treatment center to provide medical care.
For more details or to volunteer in the Carolinas’ flood reliefe effort, visit spvolunteernetwork.org. Donations to help with the flood relief efforts can be made at samaritanspurse.org.
Samaritan’s Purse has helped at least 29,000 families in 35 U.S. states after floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and ice storms. In the past six months, the organization has helped people after floods in West Virginia, Texas and Louisiana, and recently provided aid to victims of the deadly tornadoes in Mississippi and wildfires in California.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
