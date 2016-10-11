Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew brings joy to patients

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.
Piedmont Medical Center

Local

Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby thinks the town may have been Hurricane Matthew's ground zero in South Carolina. Debris was strewn across Palmetto Boulevard from homes next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Politics & Government

Senators campaign for Clinton and Ross

Three U.S. Senators were in Charlotte Friday to promote Hillary Clinton's candidacy to be President and Deborah Ross' campaign for the Senate in this crucial battleground state. (L-R) U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, Hawaii and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin spoke about the campaigns.

Editor's Choice Videos