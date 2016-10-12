Wedding Postponed by Hurricane Matthew - Brings Joy to Patients

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.