Person struck by vehicle on I-77, NB lanes closed at Nations Ford Rd

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Northbound lanes on I-77 were shut down Tuesday evening after a person was struck by a vehicle.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Officials have not said exactly what happened, but Medic said one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officers later confirmed that person, whose name has not been released, was struck by a vehicle.
Police had the northbound lanes of I-77 shut down at Nations Ford Road, which is Exit 4. From DOT cameras on the interstate, it appeared traffic was being diverted off the freeway.
Investigators have not said if any charges are being filed.
