Coastal swans, pelicans, geese, goats sheltered in Charlotte from hurricane

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Charlotte says 200 animals were rescued from Hurricane Matthew’s wind and rain, and they remain sheltered by the agency due to loss of their homes.
The 200 animals include ducks, geese, swans, pelicans, goats and even a few raptors like hawks and owls. Most were brought in from Wilmington and Charleston, S.C., area.
A $5 Hurricane Relief Fund has been launched to help cover the cost of feeding and housing the animals until their homes can be re-established. For details, visit https://www.paypal.me/waterfowlrescue/5
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is non profit 501 (c)3 wildlife rescue organization located in Charlotte, and it is staffed by federally-licensed migratory bird rehabilitators. It takes in more than 1,000 birds a year covering close to 40 different wild bird species.
It is an all-volunteer group that donates time, money and expertise to help North Carolina birds in need.
