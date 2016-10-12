Drug suspect evading Charlotte police runs onto Interstate 77, gets hit by car

A man was running from police when he crossed over Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte and was hit by a vehicle Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Interstate 77 northbound near Nations Ford Road. Police say they were attempting to arrest Ronald Ealey, 55, on drug charges when he ran into the woods near Nations Ford Road at Red Roof Drive.
“Officers set up a perimeter around the area, at which time Mr. Ealey attempted to escape by running across I-77,” CMPD told WBTV.
As Ealey was trying to cross the median, he was hit by a vehicle. He went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
Police shut down the northbound lanes of I-77 for a time at Nations Ford Road, Exit 4.
Ealey was being arrested for charges including possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, obstruct and delay.
