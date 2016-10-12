Charlotte marijuana trafficker sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

A California man charged with drug trafficking in Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.
U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr. sentenced Reginald Glenn Patterson to 151 months in prison on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. Patterson, 45, of Los Angeles, was also ordered to serve 10 years under court supervision after he is released from prison.
Patterson was indicted in 2003 for his involvement in a drug conspiracy operating in the Charlotte area, and later arrested on federal charges in Los Angeles. Patterson admitted in court to trafficking over 3,000 kilograms of marijuana in and around Charlotte.
Court records show that in June 2005, Patterson failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in Charlotte and was declared a fugitive. Law enforcement obtained information on Patterson’s whereabouts over the course of an unrelated drug trafficking investigation and arrested him in June 2015 in central California.
Patterson will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, without the possibility of parole.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sanjeev Bhasker, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.
