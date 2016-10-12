Bill James to CMS board: Don’t bring ‘child’ to our meetings

The day after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted to add a student member, Mecklenburg County commissioner Bill James urged county staff not to allow that student adviser to participate in joint meetings.
“I am not interested in debating (or listening to or arguing with) a CMS student who isn’t elected by the people of Mecklenburg County. I request that the student’s activities be limited to school board functions only,” James said in an email to County Manager Dena Diorio, which he copied to the Observer.
“While CMS can choose to appoint a student member, I will not engage with him or her, nor waste valuable public time debating with him/her,” James continued. “There are enough real elected officials to accomplish that. The last thing this community needs is a non-elected child sitting at the table commenting on and taking up valuable time from those of us that ARE elected by the people of Mecklenburg.”
CMS board members, Superintendent Ann Clark and students participating in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Council, sponsored by the nonprofit GenerationNation, have spent months working out a plan to add a student member, saying that voice is essential to public education decisions. The Youth Council meets with leaders of CMS, the county and the city of Charlotte.
The state constitution doesn’t allow the school board to add a voting member, so the board approved a plan to select a nonvoting student adviser to serve for the rest of the school year.
The high school student will have a seat at the dais at school board meetings and will be expected to participate in school board meetings that don’t conflict with school.
The school board sometimes holds joint meetings with county commissioners, who control almost one-third of the district’s operating budget. The next one is Thursday afternoon – before a student adviser would be named – to discuss student assignment and surplus CMS property.
“If possible, ... keep the ‘student rep’ at CMS and away from joint meetings with the County Commission. If they do come, they should sit on the sidelines with staff,” James directed Diorio.
Commissioner Jim Puckett, a former school board member, agreed with James, calling the school board’s vote a “cheap political stunt.”
“I do not need to have students at the table to understand a young person’s perspective, I was young once and have that experience added to the many other influences that I use to make decisions,” Puckett emailed. “You earn a seat at the table by convincing the public your voice is one they want speaking for them.”
CMS Board Chair Mary McCray and member Ericka Ellis-Stewart, who led the quest for a student member, could not immediately be reached for comment.
