SWAT standoff in progress Thursday morning in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stand off standoff with a suspect is underway Thursday morning before dawn at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte.
SWAT officers appeared to be focused on one unit at the Hunters Pointe apartments on Prospect Drive Thursday morning, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Police say it started as a domestic situation about a man making potentially serious threats. Children are believed to be in the unit. Officers evacuated the surrounding units, and brought in a CATS bus to keep those residents warm.
