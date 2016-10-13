Charlotte officer hurt Thursday when cruiser rear ended by speeding driver

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured after his vehicle was rammed from behind in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the 5300 block of Independence Boulevard. Investigators say the officer was responding to a break-in when a distracted driver rear-ended the officer's police cruiser.
The driver of the car that hit the cruiser was not injured, police say. The officer went to the hospital with minor injuries.
CMPD says the driver was speeding at the time they hit the cruiser and has been issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments