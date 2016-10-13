SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte

CMPD SWAT team on scene at the Hunters Pointe apartments on Prospect Drive in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Wedding Postponed by Hurricane Matthew - Brings Joy to Patients

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.

Crime

Police involved shooting on Woodlawn Road

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting an officer involved shooting investigation that occurred at 118 E. Woodlawn Rd in the Westover Division. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Local

Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby thinks the town may have been Hurricane Matthew's ground zero in South Carolina. Debris was strewn across Palmetto Boulevard from homes next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Editor's Choice Videos