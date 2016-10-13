Charlotte animal control staff headed to rescue animals caught in floods

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is sending teams to the eastern part of the state to rescue animals – including horses and livestock – caught up in the record-setting flood that continue to plague the state after Hurricane Matthew.
Animal Care & Control Division’s Emergency Response Team and Large Animal Rescue Team were deploying Thursday morning to Edgecombe County, which is experiencing floods and bracing for even higher waters.
Edgecombe County’s Animal Control Shelter is dealing with approximately 150-200 animals, which is significantly higher than that their normal capacity.
Hurricane Matthew dumped as much as 18 inches of rain in some parts of the state, and rivers in the eastern counties of the state are continuing to crest. School districts and court systems have been closed in as many as 35 counties due to the ongoing flooding, and nearly 4,000 people were living in emergency shelters on Wednesday.
Charlotte-based Carolina Waterfowl Rescue reported earlier this week that it had taken in more than 200 animals, from swans to goats, and was sheltering them until new homes could be found.
Animal Care & Control in Charlotte has been poised to help out for days, and expects to send both staff and trailers to deal with companion animals and livestock. A vet team is also being deployed.
The agency has experience in dealing with hurricane aftermath, having deployed a team in 2011 to help with Hurricane Irene’s impact on Hyde County.
Officials do not anticipate any of the animals cared for in Edgecombe County will be brought to Charlotte for sheltering.
The Emergency Response Team will be updating the public via social media starting Thursday morning on Twitter at #ACCMatthewNC.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
