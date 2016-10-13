Gastonia man charged with trafficking heroin from his home

A Gastonia man has been charged with heroin trafficking after a six month investigation allegedly uncovered dealings in heroin, opioid medication and marijuana.
Gaston County Police said a search warrant of Joel Reyes Nunez’s home at 117 Stephanie Court also uncovered a stolen handgun and in excess of $4,300 of cash. The home is not far from North Belmont Park.
Nunez is charged with Level III trafficking of heroin by possession, Level III trafficking of heroin by manufacture, Level I trafficking of a schedule III controlled substance by possession, Level I trafficking of a schedule III controlled substance by manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances. He also faces stolen firearm and marijuana possession charges.
He is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000.00 bond. More charges are expected to be filed in this case as the investigation continues, police said.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
