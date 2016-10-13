CMPD identifies officer, victim in shooting at Days Inn Wednesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the officer involved in the wounding of an armed suspect Wednesday in the parking lot of the Days Inn on East Woodlawn Road.
The officer, Francine Delano, has been with CMPD since January 2006. She is currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when officer involved shootings are investigated by the department.
The suspect was identified as Alonzo Edwin Castro, 31, who is accused of attempting to rob an individual in the minutes before the shooting.
Investigators say the shooting took place about 1:40 a.m., when Delano was responding to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon with shots fired. She reportedly heard gunfire from the Days Inn at 118 East Woodlawn Road and pulled in to see two men in an alley. The men were later identified as Castro and Isidro Albarran, age 39.
“Officer Delano perceived an imminent threat and fired her service weapon, striking Castro in the leg,” said a CMPD statement.
Additional officers responded to the scene and began to render aid to Castro by applying a tourniquet to his leg. Medic transported him to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Castro has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Records show Castro has been arrested more than a half dozen times, dating back to 2014, Charges have included of driving while impaired, assault on a female and evading child support, according to arrested records.
Isidro Albarran voluntarily came to police headquarters Wednesday and has been charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Ladd is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
