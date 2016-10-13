Knuckleball pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm could get name on Cornelius park

The late Hoyt Wilhelm began experimenting with a knuckleball pitch at Cornelius High.
So explains the movement afoot to rename a local park for the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer.
The Cornelius Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture Department has scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 on a proposal to rename Cornelius Elementary School Neighborhood Park to James Hoyt Wilhem Memorial Athletic Complex. The hearing will be at Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave.
The Huntersville native began his baseball career playing for Cornelius High, on the grounds of the new park.
“I got to messing with the (knuckleball) in high school,” Wilhelm said in a quote on the National Baseball Hall of Fame website. “I started to see that the ball was doing something. I figured it was my only ticket to the big leagues, ‘cause I couldn’t throw hard, and I knew if I was going to play ball, I’d have to make it some other way.”
Wilhelm pitched in the major leagues between 1952 and 1972 and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.
He joined the Army in World War II and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart. Despite living the rest of his life with shrapnel in his back, he went on to star in the major leagues, pitching his knuckleball in the 1954 World Series.
