Fleeing flood victims warned homes they left behind could be toxic

Victims of Hurricane Matthew’s flood waters in North Carolina are learning hard lessons about the damage polluted water can do to a home: Nothing left behind is to be considered safe to touch.
And this includes even the dry wall that lines their walls.
State officials are warning homeowners returning to their property that everything that came into contact with the flood waters should be considered contaminated and in need of disinfection.
Otherwise, it should be thrown away, including all carpeting, mattresses, upholstered furniture and dry wall.
Gov. Pat McCrory noted the dangers in multiple press conferences this week, when he explained the flood waters were filled with chemicals, sewage, garbage and dead animals. Among those animals are a large number of chickens that were swept up in the flood waters when poultry farms were inundated.
The U.S. Department of Labor warns that toxic waste is also to be considered among the contaminants, in addition to infectious organisms such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella, Hepatitis A Virus; and agents of typhoid, paratyphoid and tetanus.
Pools of standing or stagnant water are also to be considered breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of encephalitis, West Nile Virus or other mosquito-borne diseases.
“Although most floods do not cause serious outbreaks of infectious disease or chemical poisonings, they can cause sickness in workers and others who come in contact with contaminated floodwater,” federal officials warn.
“In addition, flooded areas may contain electrical or fire hazards connected with downed power lines.”
The hurricane dumped up to 18 inches of rain in some North Carolina counties, prompting inland rivers to flood areas that were originally considered safe zones. Some of those rivers and creeks were expected to crest this weekend. More than 20 people have died in the state, most of them people who were swept away when they were driving in high waters.
State officials have released an advisory for people returning to areas where the waters have receded, warning them to look out for mud or silt on their floors, as well as sewage.
Among the tips:
Wash all linens and clothing in hot water or have them dry-cleaned. Throw out anything that cannot be washed or disinfected.
Walls, hard-surface floors and many other household surfaces should be cleaned with soap and water and disinfected with a solution of one cup bleach to five gallons of water. Use a two-bucket method, one for the cleaning solution and the other for rinse water, and replace the rinse water frequently.
Disinfect surfaces that may come in contact with food – counter tops, pantry shelves, refrigerators, etc. If power has been off, throw away food that has been without refrigeration for more than two hours.
Brooms, mops, brushes, sponges, buckets, hose, rubber gloves, rags, cleaning solutions, disinfectants, trash bags, and even a hair dryer should be on your cleaning list.
