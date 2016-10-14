Sex offender arrested for being at school while girlfriend enrolled child

A convicted sex offender was arrested in Iredell County this week for accompanying his girlfriend to Harmony Elementary School, where she was registering her child for classes, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Justin Fordyce, a registered sex offender from Maryland, was arrested Oct. 11, the very same day he had registered as a sex offender in his new home of Iredell County, officials said.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer at Harmony Elementary notified them that Fordyce, 29, had come to the school, which is a violation for registered sex offenders.
Fordyce returned to the school later the same day, to pick up his girlfriend’s child. At that point, he was confronted by school officials and told to leave because of his status as a sex offender.
Deputy David Price said investigators observed surveillance footage from the school of Fordyce standing in the school lobby. He was arrested later that day and charged with being a sex offender on school grounds.
Fordyce was given a $10,000 secured bond, officials said.
Investigators say Fordyce previously lived in Annapolis County, Maryland, where records show he was banned from being on school property.
