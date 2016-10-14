Gallery: Funeral for Keith Lamont Scott

Spalvera Graham rubs the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. Spalvera Graham is the eldest sister of Keith Lamont Scott.
Family members say goodbye to Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
(L-R) Spalvera Graham and her daughter, Kaona Mercer, embrace near the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. Spalvera Graham is the eldest sister of Keith Lamont Scott and Kaona Mercer is his niece.
Kaona Mercer clasps her hands as she stands near the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. Kaona Mercer is the niece of Keith Lamont Scott.
Pallbearers remove the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., from a hearse on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Pallbearers walk the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., into First Baptist Church of James Island on Friday, October 14, 2016 in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Mourners gather at the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Mourners gather near the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., into First Baptist Church of James Island on Friday, October 14, 2016 in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Kaona Mercer reaches out and touches Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC. Kaona Mercer is Keith Lamont Scott's niece.
A family member is escorted from the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
A family member leans into the casket of Keith Lamont Scott Sr., to give him a kiss on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Family and friends form a processional to say goodbye to Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Family and friends form a processional to say goodbye to Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson agtThe Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
Family members stand in a processional to say goodbye to Keith Lamont Scott Sr., on Friday, October 14, 2016 at First Baptist Church of James Island in James Island, SC. Scott was shot and killed by CMPD officer Brentley Vinson at The Village at College Downs Apartments on September 20, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
