Hurricane Matthew death toll climbs to 24 people in North Carolina

The death toll in North Carolina from Hurricane Matthew has climbed to 24 people, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reported on Friday afternoon.
Matthew-related deaths have occurred in 14 counties, primarily in the eastern part of the state. Four people have died both in Johnston County and Lenoir County. Three people have died in Robeson County.
Matthew has claimed 44 lives in the U.S.
The greatest threat remains inland flooding for central and eastern parts of the state that will continue for the next week in many areas, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Driving around barricades is extremely dangerous and may lead to injury or death. Please share! #MatthewNC pic.twitter.com/C0EYhsDqAZ— Lenoir County ES (@LenoirCountyES) October 14, 2016
“It is the most surreal experience I’ve ever encountered,” Gov. Pat McCrory said Friday in Princeville, a town on the Tar River where every resident had to be evacuated. “I’ve never had to deal with a disaster with the sun shining.”
At 2:45 p.m. Friday, the Department of Public Safety reported 16,803 customers of the state’s various electricity providers were still without power because of last week’s storm.
Emergency crews performed 2,332 rescues by 7 a.m. Friday, state officials said.
The State Highway Patrol encouraged out-of-state drivers to call 1-877-511-4662 for road information if they plan to drive through the state. In-state drivers should call 511.
