Gallery: Pumpkin Patch Party

Stevie Washington, 3, picks out the pumpkin she wants to carve from the pumpkin patch at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Elizabeth Litaker, 10 months, pulls at a scarecrow's arm in the pumpkin patch as she is held by her grandmother Jennifer Kanapaux at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Ben Roden and his son Jude, 4, work together on carving their pumpkin at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Ben Roden and his son Jude, 4, work together on carving their pumpkin at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Mila Murray, 4, takes the top off her pumpkin as she prepares to carve a face in it with the help of her mother Candace at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Emerson Carney, 4, wears pumpkin glasses at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Karim Tazi holds up his children Sophia, 2, left, and Sami, 1, to reach for bubbles produced by Steve Langley of Soap Balloon Circus at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Karim Tazi holds up his children Sophia, 2, left, and Sami, 1, to reach for bubbles produced by Steve Langley of Soap Balloon Circus at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Stevie Washington, 3, is held up by her father Stephen Washington to reach for bubbles produced by Steve Langley of Soap Balloon Circus at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Violet Vanderlinden, 6, plays in a fountain at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Stevie Washington, 3, plays with a hula hoop at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Adrian Stephens, 4, carves his pumpkin with the help of his mother Denise at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Lennox McCarter, 2, carves a pumpkin with the help of his mother Kristina at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Isaiah Cruz, 8, and his mother Lariza Cruz work together on carving their pumpkin at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Willow Yancey, 7, (center), and other children play with bubbles produced by Steve Langley of Soap Balloon Circus at Saturday's Pumpkin Patch Party at First Ward Park. The event included a pumpkin patch where kids could choose their own free pumpkins, pumpkin carving, food trucks, galloon and bubble artists, a strolling magician, and many other games and activities, and it drew large crowds.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com