Gallery: Carolinas MED-1 helps Matthew victims in Lumberton

Carolinas MED-1, Carolinas HealthCare System’s 14-bed mobile emergency department, is currently deployed to Lumberton, NC, to help Southeastern Regional Medical Center recover from a loss of power and water due to Hurricane Matthew. Since becoming operational early Wednesday morning, MED-1 has treated more than 70 patients, including the birth of a baby boy, Logan, to parents Sandra Simon and Knox William. MED-1 is staffed by volunteers who work full-time as medical professionals, but are able to respond immediately when hospitals need help serving their communities. Carolinas MED-1 has previously deployed to Waveland, Mississippi, and New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, to Columbus, Indiana, following Midwest floods and to the North Carolina mountains to assist a hospital damaged by fire. KEVIN MCCARTHY
