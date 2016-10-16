Gallery: Hola Charlotte Festival

Peruvian Roots, a Charlotte group, performs a dance called Marinera at Sunday's fifth annual Hola Charlotte Festival in uptown Charlotte. The event celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture with live Latin music and cultural performances, a Latin American Cultural Village with 15 countries represented, educational activities for children and authentic Latin foods.
Peruvian Roots, a Charlotte group, performs a dance called Marinera at the festival.
Zumba dancers perform at the festival.
Aaron and his granddaughter Adalia, 2, at the festival.
Left to right Alba Colon-Nieves, Director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of the Carolinas, and Esther Ramirez-Pevney, president of the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of the Carolinas, at the PRCSC booth at the festival.
General scene from the festival.
The crowd enjoys Zumba dancers at the festival.
