Salisbury police break up disorderly crowd at Livingstone College

Salisbury police were called to Livingstone College after several hundred students and visitors caused a disturbance on campus.
Just after midnight, Salisbury police said, they were called for a third time to the campus because of fights and disorderly actions among the crowd.
Police said chemical agents were used to disperse the crowd when there were confrontations between police and people in the group. One person was arrested.
The college was on lockdown for the rest of the night.
