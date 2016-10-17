Charlotte police seek help identifying suspects in Oct. 14 LaVilla robbery

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are seeking help identifying the suspects responsible for an armed robbery that occurred Friday, Oct. 14, at LaVilla, located at 3045 Freedom Drive.
The incident occurred about 1:26 p.m. and the suspects brandished firearms. Both men are described as teenage Hispanic males, approximately 5 foot, 5 inches tall, thin builds, and they were wearing black hoodies and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers mobile app, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
