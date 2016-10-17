Kania found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in triple fatal, DWI collision

Chandler Kania, 21, of Asheboro, was found guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter and of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
The jury deliberated for more than hours since Thursday to reach its verdict. Kania drove the wrong way last year while drunk and crashed head-on into another car.
Three passengers were killed in the other car – Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris King and King’s granddaughter Jahnice Beard, 6. King’s daughter, Jahnia King, now 11, was seriously injured.
Kania pleaded guilty before the trial started to several charges, including three counts of felony death by motor vehicle, felony causing serious injury and driving while impaired.
