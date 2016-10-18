Charlotte team rescues 115 animals from hurricane flooding

A Charlotte team sent to save animals caught up in the Hurricane Matthew flooding is credited with helping 115 dogs and cats in the past few days, including more than a dozen rescues. Most of the animals were pets that had become separated from their owners in the flooding, which is credited with killing 26 people in the state.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division’s sent its Emergency Response Team to the flooded areas of Edgecombe County Thursday afternoon. The team worked with the overwhelmed Edgecombe County Animal Shelter staff to administer both medical care and sheltering of animals collected by boat.
Charlotte’s team also went into areas that had been evacuated to feed and water horses and companion pets left behind. The animals were consider safe, because flooding in those areas was minimal, officials said.
Hurricane Matthew dumped up to 18 inches of water in some areas of the state, leading to flooding in nearly 40 counties. Animals and livestock had to be abandoned in cases where flood waters rose quickly and people had to be evacuated. Charlotte’s animal care team canvased some of the worst hit areas, searching for animals in need of food, fresh water or rescue.
The city’s Animal Care and Control team deployed to do similar work in 2011 for Hurricane Irene.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments