Charlotte Knights and Red Cross seek goods for Hurricane Matthew victims

The Charlotte Knights are partnering with the American Red Cross to collect individually-wrapped snacks and cases of bottled water for those displaced from their homes in Eastern North Carolina by Hurricane Matthew.
Each of those items have been identified by the American Red Cross as items that are “critically needed.” during the recovery effort in eastern North Carolina. More than 35 counties in the state were impacted by the storm’s flooding.
The collection drive is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the main gates of BB&T Ballpark in uptown.
Fans can use Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard as a drop-off point at the park. Members of the Knights front office staff will be located along the boulevard to collect donations. Radio personalities from both News Talk 1110 WBT and 107.9 The Link will also be on-site.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
