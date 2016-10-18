Local

October 18, 2016 11:31 AM

Rock Hill man killed Tuesday in early morning ATV crash

BY TEDDY KULMALA

tkulmala@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

One person died after a Tuesday crash involving an ATV in Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Springwood Lane, according to Trooper Joe Hovis. The driver of a 2005 Suzuki ATV was traveling north on Springwood Lane when the vehicle exited the right side of the road, causing it to overturn.

The driver was ejected and died from their injuries, Hovis said. The driver’s identity will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

No other vehicles were involved.

Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala

